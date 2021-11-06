Diane Renee Hedlund McLean Nov 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Renee Hedlund McLean, 63 of Bozeman MT, has gone to the ultimate home after a short battle with brain cancer on October 29th, 2021. She went peacefully the day after the Pastor read aloud two Psalms, said a prayer and all in attendance recited the Lord's Prayer. He then annointed her forehead with holy oil.Diane was born to Eloise and Calvin Hedlund in Minneapolis Minnesota on September 17th 1958. She moved to Montana where she found a passion for the great outdoors and everything it had to offer. She loved to go camping, four wheeling, soaking in hot springs and just being outside with the sun shining on her face. The love she had for her family, friends and the LORD, was incredible as she had a heart of gold. As her husband Kelly fondly recalls, "She brought a smile every where she went, in all surroundings, and could brighten every room". She was a great Yahtzee player and even in her condition she won the last game and went out a winner. Diane is survived by her husband Kelly McLean, children Leah (Scott), Micah (Nic), Matthew, Cole, Kandi (Tim), Cody (Jeni), sisters Lynette (Jerry), Jill (Lynn), Romelle (Joe), Jody (Percy), brother Randy (Kathy), many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her father Calvin Hedlund. Her mother still lives in Minneapolis.Grave side services are Sunday November 7th @ 4:20 at the Red Bluff Cemetery off Norris highway. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Diane Renee Hedlund Mclean Sport Anatomy Christianity Liturgy Lynette Kelly Mclean Calvin Hedlund Lord's Prayer Leah Tim Recommended for you