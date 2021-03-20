Patricia Gail DeWitt passed away peacefully on March 19, 2021 at 78. She was born January 4, 1943 in La Mesa, California to her parents Seth Eugene DeWitt and Helen Louise DeWitt Schell. She is survived by her Sister Betty Joan Wrigley-Kampmeier, Niece Kathryn Louise Sparling, Nephew Dale Richard Sparling and family, great Nephew Brandon Lowell Sparling and great Niece Brittani Renee Frederick. After graduating from Helix High School in La Mesa, California Patricia set out with a friend traveling the U.S. for years, working six months and then exploring various towns and cities across the country. She traveled around the world on a ship for three months with her parents while in her twenties and later settled to live in San Francisco for nine years. In 1976 Patricia joined with the Summit Lighthouse an affiliate of the Church Universal and Triumphant which moved to the Gillette Mansion in the Santa Monica Mountains in 1978. Then in 1986 Patricia's heart beckoned her to Montana with the church group and friends graduating in 2001 from Montana University with a degree in marketing. She continued living in Bozeman for her last 34 years until coming to rest in Texas in November 23, 2020 with a diagnosis of a Glioblastoma brain tumor. A beloved Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt, and friends to many. A naturalist who loved Montana, hiking and camping alone and with friends. She knew Montana, Wyoming and Idaho like the back of her hand. Remembered for her kind heart, her generosity, her modesty and her deep knowledge and devotion of the natural world. A memorial service will take place in Montana with family and friends in the near future. DeWitt Patricia Gail DeWitt
