Susan B. "Susy" Dewald passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Richland, WA on May 18, 2022. Susy was born on December 22, 1958 in Bozeman, MT. At the time of her passing she resided in Hermiston, OR. Susy is survived by her husband Tim Dewald, her sons Steve Dewald and Brian Dewald, her daughter in law Mallory Dewald, her granddaughter Landyn Dewald, her sister Anna Hoffman, her brother Ted Olin, her niece Hilary Hoffman, and her nephews Nathan, Paul, and Russ Olin. Susy is preceded in death by her mother Sally Olin and her father Stuart Olin. Susy was a loving wife and mother. Outside of her family, Susy dedicated herself to enriching the life of others. She achieved that goal by serving as a pre-school teacher and art instructor. Susy was known throughout the community for her baking, craftiness, and generous attitude. The family is hosting a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Please share memories of Suzy with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements. Dewald Susan B Dewald
