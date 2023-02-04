Eloise Marie DeVries Eloise Marie Potter DeVries, 86, of Bozeman, MT passed away on January 31, 2023. Eloise was born on August 9, 1936, in Galien, Michigan to Forrest and Iceal Potter. She graduated from Galien High School in 1953 and then attended college at Western Michigan, graduating in 1957. In later years, she went on to earn her master's degree in education from the University of Arizona. She taught elementary school several years in Berrien Springs, Michigan and later in Tucson, Arizona. She had many interests including knitting, crocheting, painting, traveling, reading, and genealogy. After her father died, she moved to Tucson, Arizona with her mom and youngest sister in 1961 to be with her older sister and her family. In July of 1981, she married Wybe DeVries in Tucson and added Wybe's children and grandchildren to her family. In 2006, Eloise and Wybe moved to Douglas, Georgia where her youngest sister and niece resided. In May of 2017 they moved to Montana to be near Wybe's daughter and her family. Eloise was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ her entire life. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolyne Arend; and brother in law, Ray Arend. She is survived by her husband, Wybe; Wybe's children, Joan (Al) Bos, Bill (Sue) DeVries; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and another on the way. Also surviving her are sister, Sherry (Clark) McKinnon, and niece Beth (Bill) Greene. The family would like to express our deep appreciation to Bozeman Lodge, Spring Creek Inn, and hospice for taking good care of our dear Eloise. Graveside services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
