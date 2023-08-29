Cinematographer David Reinhold Devlin died on August 14, 2023, after a long illness. Born on March 27, 1967, he grew up in Rome, NY. Even as a kid, David was the sort of person who could take anything apart and fix it, from a camera to a car. His mother, Thirza (Beck) Devlin, a photographer and chemist, recognized David's love of the arts and sciences early on, supporting and encouraging him to the extent she had a darkroom installed in their home when he was a boy. David found an engaging and inspiring film and photography teacher at Rome Free Academy named Larry Migliori, who helped him begin to build knowledge of his craft, giving him the belief in his abilities. He went on to attend NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 1990 in film and television, where he was chosen as an intern by Jim Henson, whose kindness and inclusive, collaborative style was an inspiration to David all his life. Throughout his career, David worked with a multitude of influential directors and still photographers from around the world. He will be best remembered for his work with Steven Spielberg on Saving Private Ryan, Lincoln, Warhorse, and Amistad. Generous with his talents and time, even when in pain from the effects of cancer, he was always calm, down to earth, and practical. David was well-loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Aimee, with whom he worked on productions of the Children's Shakespeare Society, a Montana-based educational theater group she founded, and his beloved daughter Wilhelmina, one of the great joys of his life.
Surviving relatives include his wife and daughter, Aimee and Wilhelmina Devlin of Bozeman, MT. His brother-in-law Mark Eggan, niece Gabrielle and Paul Trela, and their children Delaney Jayn Trela and Henry Reinhold Trela of Rome, NY, mother and father-in-law Nancy and Verne House, sister-in-law Amanda House, and brother-in-law Paul House, all of Bozeman, MT, as well as his closest childhood friends; Todd, Tonia, Chris, and Martha Schaller, who hold him dear as their own brother. David was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thirza and John Devlin, and his sister, Jayn Eggan, all of Rome, NY.
In his memory and to celebrate his film legacy, David's family has established the David and Thirza Devlin Young Cinematographer Scholarship Award at Mowhawk Valley Community College School of Visual Arts. Online donations may be made at www.mvcc.edu.donate (http://www.mvcc.edu.donate/) or checks payable to the MVCC Foundation, Inc., at 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica, NY 13501. Please reference the David and Thirza Devlin Young Cinematographer Scholarship Award.
A private silent vigil occurred on August 26, 2023, at Woodlawn Crematory Chapel in Syracuse, NY. Celebratory services of David's life are planned in Rome, NY; NYC; and Los Angeles in the coming months. David Devlin Reinhold Devlin
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.