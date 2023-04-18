Let the news come to you

Sheila Kay DeShaw passed peacefully on the morning of April 2, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer, with her partner Brian Guldberg and two dogs, Nia and Maggie, at her side. Throughout her life, she battled many forms of cancer, proudly being a twenty-year survivor of breast cancer.

Sheila was born April 13, 1949, to William and Clara DeShaw in Eastern Montana, growing up in Willow Creek and the Four Corners area of Bozeman, graduating from Holy Rosary High School in Bozeman. She worked for many years in the law profession as a paralegal before pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse later in life. She met her long-time partner Brian Guldberg in nursing school before graduating from Montana State University School of Nursing in 2003. Throughout her nursing career, she worked in numerous areas of nursing, but her love was Neonatal Intensive Care and the precious little babies she cared for.

Sheila was a lover of Canyon Ferry Lake, spending many weekends of her younger life with family and friends in her Bayliner. After meeting Brian, she took up sailing, spending many days on the water of the lake, and many evenings on the docks of Kim's Marina enjoying a refreshing cold beer.


