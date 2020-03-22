Clara (Trevithick) DenHerder was born in Geraldine, Montana on November 17, 1923. She passed away on March 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Ben DenHerder, her parents (Leonard and Ellen Trevithick), four sisters (Eileen Trevithick, Norma Hawkins, Eugenia Trevithick, Gloria Johnson) and one brother (James Trevithick). She is survived by her three sons Roderick (Evelyn) DenHerder, Brian (Wendy) DenHerder, and Charles (Stacy) DenHerder; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and extended family. Clara served the Lord with joy. She and Ben had an open home for worship meetings and Bible studies for 50 years. Many were blessed with her smile and hospitality. Clara started college at age 17 at Northern Montana College, but after the start of World War II she moved to Phoenix to work. She later moved to work in Los Angeles where she met Ben. They were married March 2, 1950. They lived in Oregon until 1954 when they moved to Bozeman, Montana where she resided for most of her life. She worked most of her years in Bozeman, retiring from the U.S. government (Soil Conservation Service) in 1988. What a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was so generous and giving, always ready with her love, her time, a gift of just what you needed, a plate of food and her beautiful smile. We loved her gentle presence in our lives and she will be warmly remembered and dearly missed. Due to current health concerns that discourage large assemblies, no memorial service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Clara DenHerder (Trevithick) DenHerder