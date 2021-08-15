Demers, Gary Laurent Aug 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary Laurent Demers joined the Angels in heaven on August 1, 2021. Gary was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 18, 1966. He was the youngest of six children. After High School, he enjoyed working at the Swensen Quarry and made several good friends. He liked the outdoors and spend time on his favorite lake, Lake Winnipesaukee, and skiing on Black, Killington and Cannon Mountains. Gary collected the Christmas series Budweiser Mugs. This collection continued throughout his life. Gary moved to Montana in 1991. He met and married Melissa Barney in Helena, where they settled and had two boys, Tyler and Austin. He enjoyed cooking, barbequing, camping and hiking at Seeley Lake and Glacier National Park with family and friends. He loved skiing at Great Divide and Showdown with his kids. Gary worked for several construction companies including Helena Sand & Gravel, Tabbert Construction and Gruber Masonry. Later he worked for St. Peters and Shodair Children's Hospitals. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Larry, and his brother, Mike. Gary is survived by his wife Melissa, sons Tyler and Austin, mother Pauline, sisters Ruth Healey and Monique Burch, brothers Mark (Toni) and Paul (Linda) and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Helena, MT. A Mass will be held at St. John's Baptist Church in Suncook, NH on Tuesday, August 17th at 8 am. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gary. Demers Gary Laurent Demers Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Demers Gary Laurent Demers Tyler Austin Christianity Hydrography Tourism Building Industry Melissa Barney Laurent Pauline New Hampshire Recommended for you