LeRoy Allen Delger LeRoy A. Delger passed away May 11, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease. This kind, gentle man was well-known for his infectious smile and compassionate spirit. LeRoy was born in Portland, Oregon on May 16, 1943. His father, Frank Delger, and mother, Edna Schutt Delger had moved the family from Wolf Point, MT to support the war effort. After the war, they returned to Wolf Point where LeRoy attended elementary and high school. His father was an Undersheriff for Roosevelt County and his mother worked at the JC Penney store. As a child he loved watching the trains (Great Northern and BNSF) cross the Hi-line, sparking a lifelong interest in model trains. LeRoy was best known in high school for his athletic ability. He was a track and basketball star and helped propel the Wolf Point Wolves to several state championship events. LeRoy attended Montana State University in Bozeman on a basketball scholarship before going to work in Facility Services at MSU. He ultimately became the supervisor of the Paint Shop responsible for maintenance on classrooms and dormitories. He especially enjoyed supervising students who worked with the summer crews. He married Marilyn Gibson from Helena, in 1964. Marilyn was an elementary school teacher and principal in Bozeman. LeRoy was a great support for her career, doing many volunteer building and landscaping projects for the Bozeman schools. In the last few years he especially loved helping her PEO chapter with the annual Flathead Cherry fundraiser! After 32 years at the university, he retired and started a new career working as a lighting-control and low-voltage technician for Black Box Design. During this time, he worked with amazing people who became lifelong, steadfast friends. Throughout his life he enjoyed doing odd jobs for friends and family. He created beautiful wood-working projects with his hands! He loved being challenged by building projects and built five homes in the Gallatin Valley for his family. LeRoy and Marilyn have two children, Darren and Heidi, whom he adored. He spent many hours volunteering to support his children's activities such as building sets for Nutcracker performances, working concessions at Midget Football, and handing out water bottles at bicycle races. LeRoy loved opportunities to be of service to his family, friends, and community. He was a member and officer of the Gallatin Empire Lions Club and the Sourdough Lions Club for over 35 years. LeRoy was a volunteer for many other community organizations including the Sourdough Rural Fire Department, the Bozeman Schools, and Bozeman's Sweet Pea Festival. He spent many hours "behind the scenes" helping lay the groundwork to assure things ran smoothly. Friends and family meant the world to LeRoy. He was a proud founding member of "The Thursday Club," a group of friends who have met monthly for over 35 years! He loved entertaining and friends will always remember his amazing Bloody Marys! LeRoy was an avid Nascar fan and loved attending races. He also loved riding his Harley and boating on Flathead Lake. He had a great interest in eagle watching, and as his physical health declined, a favorite pastime was watching the Eagle Web Cam livestreamed from Decorah, Iowa. LeRoy fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease for 18 years and was an inspiration to all who knew him. The Covid-19 Pandemic greatly impacted his last weeks of life. During the torment of isolation, he spent hours watching his beloved eagles. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for LeRoy at The Springs during his final days; we are forever grateful. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Coral Jean Delger. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Marilyn; son, Darren (Jeanne) Delger and their children, Taylor, Chase and Grace of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Heidi (Dean) Blackford of Billings, MT and their children, Kendra (Jeff) Price of Scottsdale, AZ; Danielle (Mitch) Saylor of Vancouver, WA; Braden Blackford of Vancouver, WA; Alyssa and Emily Blackford of Billings, MT.; two great-grandchildren, Bennett and Cooper Saylor; and his sister, Marlene (Richard) Funk of Puyallup, WA. A private family interment and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sourdough Lions Club, 1201 Highland Blvd, D109, Bozeman, MT 59715 or your favorite charity. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.