Kenneth Martin DeKam, 85, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 6, 1937 in Grand Rapids Michigan to parents Arthur and Minnie (Holleman) DeKam. He attended schools in Grand Rapids, graduating from Calvin College, and later earned a MA degree from the University of Montana, Missoula in mathematics. He started his career of teaching at Helena High in1960.

In 1963 he married the physical education teacher, Emilee Pasha. A year later they moved to Alaska where they taught for three years before returning to Helena where Ken again taught math at Helena High. In 1973 he transferred to Capital High School, teaching there until his retirement in 1993.

Ken was a highly skilled craftsman in working with both wood and metal projects. He enjoyed both building and using his cedar strip canoe and the wood and canvas one. Over the years he built several canoes. Perhaps his greatest enjoyment was working with the old black powder rifles, designing tools, adaptations, and building parts and whole rifles from scratch. He enjoyed the competitive black powder shooting sports and the people involved in the sport.


