Kenneth Martin DeKam, 85, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 6, 1937 in Grand Rapids Michigan to parents Arthur and Minnie (Holleman) DeKam. He attended schools in Grand Rapids, graduating from Calvin College, and later earned a MA degree from the University of Montana, Missoula in mathematics. He started his career of teaching at Helena High in1960.
In 1963 he married the physical education teacher, Emilee Pasha. A year later they moved to Alaska where they taught for three years before returning to Helena where Ken again taught math at Helena High. In 1973 he transferred to Capital High School, teaching there until his retirement in 1993.
Ken was a highly skilled craftsman in working with both wood and metal projects. He enjoyed both building and using his cedar strip canoe and the wood and canvas one. Over the years he built several canoes. Perhaps his greatest enjoyment was working with the old black powder rifles, designing tools, adaptations, and building parts and whole rifles from scratch. He enjoyed the competitive black powder shooting sports and the people involved in the sport.
Ken's home, which he and Emilee built, was filled with trophies and memorabilia from their days of hunting with shotgun and rifle. He was an avid reader of books and magazines of the shooting sports world.
After retiring from teaching, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to different areas of the world. Usually, an activity was involved with the travels such as kayaking trips in Iceland, on Lake Superior and Yellowstone Lake. They enjoyed hiking in New Zealand and hunting in Africa, Alaska, New Zealand and Mexico.
Several trips were enjoyed with the Elderhostel groups. He especially enjoyed Anniversary trips canoeing into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota and on their 50 th Anniversary into the Quetico which is the Canadian portion of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Enjoyment was especially great during times he and Emilee spent on the ranch of their friends the
Martins near Two Dot, Montana. Camping on Big Elk Creek and being involved in ranch projects and family gatherings created a second family for them. They truly enjoyed and even claimed the six Grandkids.
Ken was a man of great Faith, belonging to First Lutheran Church, in Helena.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife Emilee, parents, a brother Ed and friend David Martin.
A graveside service for Ken and Emilee will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lennep Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Martinsdale Community Center.
Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. Remembrances and condolences may be sent to the family at simplecremationmt.com DeKam Kenneth Martin DeKam
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.