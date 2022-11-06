Paula Jean Deigert, 83, of Bozeman, passed away October 28, 2022. She was born November 21, 1938, to Paul Napoleon DeRocher and Agnes (Hanner) DeRocher in Valparaiso, IN. When she was eight years old the family moved to Flint, MI. Paula attended grade school and high school at St. John Vianney and went to Nazareth College in Michigan and Eastern Montana College in Billings, MT. Paula earned degrees in nursing, BS, Masters MS counseling, and was a surgical and emergency room nurse, oncology counselor, and a housewife. She married Fred Deigert in Flint, MI on May 21, 1961, and has lived in Flint, Kalamazoo and Port Huron, MI; St. Louis, MO; Zion, IL; Denver, CO; and Billings and Bozeman, MT. Paula was President of Montana Association Female Executives and Board Member for Billings, MT Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed traveling, going to the symphony, opera, cooking, hiking, biking, zoos, skiing, swimming and golf. She will be remembered most for raising five successful boys and one communicating daughter, and being a most sought after party goer. Paula is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Fred; her children Eric (Sheryl) of Idaho, Christopher (Barbara) of Colorado, Joseph (Caroline) of Montana, Michelle (Verone) of Arizona, and Jason (Heather) of Hawaii; 11 grandchildren; and her siblings Emaline and Celeste of Billings, MT, Gregory of Alabama and Nick of Nebraska. Memorials in Paula's name may be sent to the Science & Conservation Center at Zoo Montana in Billings, MT - www.sccpzp.org. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Deigert Paula Jean Deigert
