Fay Diane Dear Fay Diane (Hetherton) Dear, 78, of Glendive, a retired School District Business Manager, passed away at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on January 26, 2021 following complications from surgery. As per Fay's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be memorial services in Glendive and Opheim with interment of ashes at the Opheim Cemetery. The date will be later in Spring/Summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cottonwood Country Club Foundation, PO Box 317, Glendive, MT 59330 in memory of Fay Dear. To view the full obituary or leave condolences, visit Fay's tribute page at www.dokkennelson.com.
