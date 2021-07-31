Day, Merry Eileen Jul 31, 2021 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Merry Eileen Day Merry Eileen Day, age 84, died peacefully on April 24, 2021, at home in Manhattan, Montana, from complications of a stroke. She was born August 26, 1936, in Bozeman, Montana, the daughter of William and Hazel Armstrong. Merry spent her childhood in the Gallatin Valley and her high school years in Seattle, Washington, where she graduated and moved back to Montana. In 1957 Merry married Floyd Burch. They resided in Manhattan where they would spend the next 21 years. Merry was always busy during this time. She had many varied jobs including grading potatoes, working on a mink ranch, and delivering mail on a rural route for the U.S Postal Service. In addition to raising her three sons, she was active in the PTA and won several awards for her cooking skills at the PTA auction. She was also a member and sang in the choir at the Manhattan Presbyterian Church. Merry and Floyd divorced in 1978 and she moved to Boise, Idaho. There she met Chuck Day, whom she married in 1979. Merry and Chuck spent the next 32 years living, working, and enjoying life throughout Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and California. Chuck passed away in 2011 in Boise, Idaho. Merry then moved back to the Gallatin Valley where she lived until her passing. Merry is survived by her sisters, Patty, Roberta and Gaye; sons, Joel Burch of Palmdale, California and Keith Burch of Las Vegas, Nevada. Merry's third son, Gary Burch, passed away in 2014. Merry also had two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Merry wished to have her ashes scattered in the Bridger Mountains. Respectively, her wish will be carried out on August 28th in a private gathering of immediate family and friends. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Merry Eileen Day Post Food Gastronomy Medicine Grandchild Idaho Floyd Burch Chuck Day Washington Montana Recommended for you