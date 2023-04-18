Robert (Bob) Lee Davis...aka...”Bulldog”
March 19, 1931 – March 26, 2023
Bob's family moved from Edina, Missouri, to Dillon, Montana in 1941.
Bob lived an adventurous life. From a barefoot boy in bib overalls to our nation's capital as a 17 year old boy's state delegate from Montana, he met and shook hands with President Harry S. Truman.
His many adventures included rounding up wild horses, hunting with hounds, nine years National Guard service, rodeoing, carpentry and ranching. Bob graduated from Montana Western College with a B.S. in Industrial Arts and a minor in Math. He preferred ranching over teaching with the philosophy that the cows didn't talk back.
Bob married Sandra Pressley October of 1957. Bob and Sandy had three children – Virginia, Cindy and Joel.
In 1968 Bob and Sandy moved to the Whitehall/Cardwell area purchasing a small ranch in 1970 near Cardwell. That is where Bob spent the rest of his life.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents - Bob and Elva Davis, a brother and sister-in-law - John and Doris Davis, a sister and brother-in-law - Jean and Pete White, and a niece - Lori Ann Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, his three children, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ranching was his passion.
A celebration of Bob's life will take place June 10th. Please join us at 1 pm at the Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division St., Whitehall, Montana.
Please place any memorial donations to the Montana Western Rodeo Team c/o Iola Else, University of Montana Western, Dillon Montana 59725; the Whitehall Veterans c/o Whitehall Community Center, Whitehall Montana 59759 or donor's choice. Davis Robert Lee Davis
