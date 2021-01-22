Joseph "Joe" Tyler Davis On Friday, January 15, 2021, Joseph Tyler Davis lost his life at age 28, regrettably and tragically, choosing to end myriad personal battles on his own terms. Joe was born to Lori and Micky Davis on October 2, 1992, in a clawfoot, cast iron bathtub at the family's home, a fact that made him very proud. Best described as a true salt-of-the-earth character, Joe also took immense pride in hard work, enjoying such jobs as ranching and fencing, and was an accomplished and talented welder. Although Joe was most at home running a chainsaw, welding, or keeping newborn calves alive during bitterly cold February nights, he also applied his skills to many artistic endeavors, including welding Prescott Arizona's Thumb Butte skyline into a friend's fence, and helping to build the Bozone Ozone Bus, the Gallatin Valley's educational Farm-to-School mobile greenhouse. His chalk masterpiece, Trout on Fire, hangs above the family fireplace and Joe constantly drew sweet wildflowers and western landscape scenes which he gifted indiscriminately to anyone and everyone. He was also notorious for gifting anyone and everyone with phone calls on every occasion and at any time of the day just to check in, always ending by letting them know he loved them. Joe was an uncle to three nephews and a niece, all of whom he loved dearly. He expressed his care for them by sharing his favorite children's books and teaching them to hook worms for his greatest outdoor passion: fishing. He is also survived by his father Micky Davis and his partner Pam Szelmeczka; his mother Lori Stockwell-Davis and her partner Ross Trebilcock; siblings Sunshine Davis, Amber Mauriello and her partner Michael Mauriello, Dylan Davis and his partner Stephany Davis, Nicholas Davis and his partner Morgan DeMuth; and more cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends than one can count. Joe was a wild, free spirit who marched to the beat of a very different drum. With his huge personality, mischievous smile, and a heart of gold like no other, he will be inexpressibly missed by so many. The family would like to recognize the seriousness of addiction, mental health, and suicide and encourage open discussion around these issues. Our society is failing people whose daily lives and wellbeing are affected. Those struggling like Joe are too often faced with far too many challenges and far too few resources to overcome them. Donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana (www.brainline.org), Bozeman's Worthy Student Scholarship (www.bozemanschoolsfoundation.org), the Montana Meth Project (www.montanameth.org), or any Montana wilderness conservation program, and would be greatly appreciated. The Montana Suicide Hotline is available 24/7 for everyone at 1-800-273-TALK or by texting MT to 741-741. Considering the necessity for safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private gathering and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Questions, comments, stories, and photos can be emailed to TroutOnFire@gmail.com. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com
