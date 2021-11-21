Darlinton, Gordon Nov 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon Darlinton, 86, of Bozeman died Monday, November 15 at home at Hillcrest Senior Living in Bozeman, Montana. Gordon was born on August 11, 1935. He was raised on the Darlinton Ranch near Three Forks, Montana. He was the only child of Ralph and Elizabeth Darlinton. On March 24, 1957, Gordon married Marilyn Vaught, also of Three Forks. They continued ranching and raised their three children on the family ranch. After retiring, Gordon and Marilyn moved to Ennis and back to Three Forks before moving to Bozeman in 2018. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Norman (Eileen) Darlinton of Three Forks, Steve (Belinda) Darlinton of Great Falls, and Diana (Mike) Aughney of Henderson, Nevada. He also has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 12 at 2:00 PM at K&L Mortuary in Three Forks. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks. Darlinton Gordon Darlinton Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gordon Darlinton Fork Marilyn Vaught Elizabeth Darlinton Bozeman Grandchild Eileen Recommended for you