Joseph Dalton Joseph Dalton passed away suddenly on June 24, 2020 at home. After doggedly and fairly successfully fighting lung cancer for more than five years, his body simply wore out. Joe grew up in the projects in Oakland, CA. His intellect and artistic talent admitted him to an arts-oriented alternative high school, Far West High, then to the film animation program at San Francisco State University. While in college, Joe worked at Sears in San Francisco, where he met his wife, Lora, and then at Hanna-Barbera. After their marriage, Joe worked in commercial hardware sales and served on the board of UFCW Local 1100, while Lora continued working at Sears and for the Union until their daughter, Lainie, was born. Joe and Lora scrimped and scraped and were able to buy a small row house in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. Joe built two bedrooms and a bath to accommodate the growing family after their son, Robert, was born. Joe took great pride in learning all the skills necessary to do the job right, from stud walls to drywall, plumbing, heating, and electrical, mentored by friends in the building trades. By the mid-90's, the family was looking for a way to leave the city for a place where the kids could be more free to roam, so they sold their house, bought a van, put all the "stuff" in storage, and took an extended camping trip to new places and old favorites, looking for a good fit. The family loved Bozeman, and Joe was offered a job at Owenhouse, so they found a house and began their Bozeman life. Joe loved to share his expertise, and many customers will remember learning the magic of soldering copper pipe from him, standing in the aisle of the plumbing department. After a few years, Joe took a job at the MSU IT center, purchasing computers for the university system and bringing more dear friends into our lives. He left only when he was no longer able to work, disabled by cancer and chemo. At a much-reduced pace, Joe continued myriad projects, building musical instruments, printing everything from sewing machine parts to the Montana Mask on his 3d printer, designing all sorts of little things. He spent as much time as possible with Lainie and Robert, teaching them to make cioppino or plumb the bathroom by directing from a chair. He was always ready to help friends in the ways he was able, and constantly researched a variety of subjects in hopes of being a resource to others with similar health issues. The family would like to thank the Bozeman Health Cancer Center, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and support group, and Reel Recovery for making our journey immeasurably less bumpy and more sane. Joe is survived by his daughter, Lainie; son, Robert (Rebecca); and wife, Lora. Our words cannot express what an amazing human being he was, and how much we miss him. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
