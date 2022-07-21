Gregory Francis Dailey, 69, passed away on June 3, 2021 at his home in Missoula, Montana surrounded by his family and loved ones. Greg was born on March 2, 1952 in Omaha, Nebraska as the third of four children to Joseph and Grace Dailey. He overcame incredible obstacles early on, including the deaths of both parents by the age of fourteen and the death of his younger brother soon thereafter. Even with all that loss, he had many positive memories of growing up. He spent most of his childhood years in Ketchum, Idaho fishing and enjoying the outdoors. After high school, he spent summers working for the Idaho Forest Service and he spent six weeks traveling alone to visit every national park in the West. He later studied music at the University of Idaho and Montana State University, and then attended piano tuning school in Texas where he combined his passion for music and woodworking. While there, he fell in love with and married Carol, and they eventually settled back in Bozeman to raise six children. Greg poured everything he had into raising his children and helping them develop strong work ethics, a love for the outdoors, and the confidence to follow their passions. He became one of the top piano tuner technicians in Montana and Idaho, servicing tens of thousands of customers for nearly forty years. He was passionate about serving his customers, many of whom he considered lifelong friends. He continued studying guitar throughout his life, taking jazz guitar lessons in his sixties. He eventually wrote and recorded a full album for his children containing his original songs performed with a full band. In 2015, realizing he did not know much about his own family history due to his parents’ early deaths, he traveled around the country, including Omaha and Boston, to research his family history back to the 1800’s and wrote a family history book for his children. Greg eventually moved to Missoula, one of his favorite places, where he wanted to live out the rest of his days. He spent the final years of his life at peace and content, visiting his grandchildren, and doing the things he loved including tuning pianos, playing music, and attending concerts. He also enjoyed spending time with his goddaughter, Betty, the daughter of his dear friends Jake and Crystal of Bozeman. He lived a life full of helping others, following his passions, and staying true to his life’s compass. Greg is survived by his former wife Carol, his six children and their spouses (Seth and Alyce, Shawn, Colin and Lindsey, Jamin and Breezy, Stephanie, and Chad and Emma), and his nine grandchildren (Karissa, Lorra, Annika, Nevaeh, Brielle, Delaney, Beau, Olive, and Lachlan). Dailey Gregory Francis Dailey