Vic Newcomb Cundy Vic Newcomb Cundy, a long-time resident of Rock Springs, WY, and more recently, Bozeman, MT, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at the age of 97. Vic was born in Lionkol, WY on May 11, 1925, to Felix George Cundy and Cecelia Marie Smidt Cundy. He was the youngest child in his family, and was preceded in death by his brothers Oliver and Jack, and his sister Carrie. His family eventually moved to the coal camp of Rock Springs, WY where he grew up, raised his own family, and enjoyed many years with his grandchildren. At a very young age, Vic found his love for music. He played many instruments, but piano was his passion. He was always in demand to play at various events. Vic attended schools in Rock Springs until his junior year in high school, when he transferred to and graduated as a senior from the Kemper Military Academy in Missouri prior to his service in the United States Army Air Corp as a Staff Sergeant. Vic was a waist gunner and flew 25 missions over Germany in a B-17 bomber named "Sweet Sue." He served in World War II from 1943-1945. When the war ended, he returned to Rock Springs and married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Mary Reese "Katie". Vic and Katie were married at her parent's house on March 17, 1946. They helped his father manage the Valley Hotel on North Front Street, and eventually, took it over. They always had many colorful stories to tell about their lives at the Valley Hotel. Vic later sold the hotel and took a job at the Rock Springs National Bank, where he worked for many years. Vic and Katie had one daughter, Sharon, and one son, Vic. Katie and Vic raised their children in the manager's apartment at the Valley Hotel. When their kids got older, they moved to their yellow house on the hill on Coral Street in Rock Springs where Vic maintained his perfectly manicured yard. Later, summers would be filled with visits from their children and grandchildren. Vic and Katie never grew tired of playing with their grandchildren - relay races in the backyard, UNO, pinochle, bridge, hearts, milkshakes, endless supply of gum, and whistling...whistling, whistling...he never stopped whistling. Vic loved to share his passion for piano, teaching many of his grandchildren, and even a few of his great-grandchildren. He delighted them when he played at our family concerts. Adventures during the summer were spent up in northern Wyoming in the country. Among the best times were spending days up in Bondurant, camping in Old Yeller at the Granite Campground, staying at Smilin' S and Mrs. Benson's cabins, fishing adventures, wildlife spotting, and swimming at the hot springs. In 2004, Vic and Katie moved to Bozeman to be near their family. Vic and Katie spent countless hours playing with their great-grandchildren in Montana, Wyoming, and Texas. Many memories were made with lunch dates, visits to the Museum of the Rockies, playing all sorts of card games, movies and chalk parties, walks to see the ducks, tea parties, and dancing to their Pappy Vic playing the boogie-woogie on the piano. Vic's great-grandchildren became the center of his world. He was so proud of every single one of them. Vic is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katie. Vic is survived by his daughter, Sharon (in memory, Jerry) Kaumo, and his son, Vic (Karin) Cundy; grandchildren Jon Kaumo, Jenny Fann, Jake (Nelly) Kaumo, Joe (Stacy) Kaumo, Mandy (Steve) Rutherford, Chris (Kelsey) Cundy, Hannie (Zach) Anderson; great-grandchildren Neil, Megan (George), Caleb, Tasha, Pati, Baxter, Jake Jr., Jonah, Kaylee, Vivian, Claire, Natalie, Mazie, Emma, Lucy, and Brandt. Vic was treasured by his family and friends and will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, Grandpa, and the absolute best Super Pappy! Rest in peace, Pappy. We will always love you. Vic's family would like to sincerely thank the Highgate and Hospice staff that took care of him in assisted living and in the Cottage at Highgate Senior Living in Bozeman, MT during the last year and a half of his life. At Vic's request, no service will be held. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider making a donation in Vic's name to HighgateTogether (highgatetogether.com), a financial relief fund for team members in need. We could not have asked for kinder caregivers to watch over Vic. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.