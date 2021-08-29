Cundy, Catherine Mary Aug 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Catherine "Katie" Mary Reese was born November 7, 1927, to Evan J. and Hubertine Reese in Kemmerer, WY. At a young age, she moved to Reliance, WY, a coal camp north of Rock Springs, WY, with her parents and her older brother, Evan, and her younger sister, Jo Ann. Her family eventually moved to the nearby coal town of Rock Springs, WY. Rock Springs would be Katie's home for many years to come. In high school, Katie met the love of her life, Vic Cundy. During their courtship, Vic joined the military during World War II. Throughout his service, Katie and Vic were able to keep in touch by exchanging letters. Shortly after his return from the War, Katie and Vic were married at her parent's house on March 17, 1946. Together, they managed the Valley Hotel and always had many stories to tell about the people they met over the years. Katie later managed a dress shop called Sweetbriars. She was always beautiful, fashionable, and stylish. She was loved by all of her customers. Her store was known to be the very best of all the other Sweetbriar chain stores. Katie and Vic had one daughter, Sharon, and one son, Vic. For most of their childhoods, Katie and Vic raised their children in the manager's apartment at the Valley Hotel. When their kids got older, they moved to their beloved house on Coral Street in Rock Springs. Their yellow house on the hill was impeccably decorated and their yard was always green with beautiful flowers. Many memories at that house were shared with their children and grandchildren. Katie's artistic sensibilities found an outlet in her home decor and later in her beautiful china painting. Winner of many Grand Prize and Blue-Ribbon awards at the Sweetwater County Fair, she honed her skills over many years and enjoyed the lovely group of ladies she met through her china painting. Katie had many friends in Rock Springs, and she loved to host a good dinner party or afternoon Bridge club with the ladies as well. Katie's passions also included fun games of pinochle and hearts, sewing beautiful clothes for dolls that she made, and cooking lovely family recipes. From her clothes to interior decorating, to her beautiful china painting, Katie was always presenting her best self. She also loved to adventure into the mountains and to see new places. From all the cherished time spent in Bondurant, WY, to camping at Granite, to adventuring with their couples' group in retirement, Katie found so much joy in life. Katie loved her family. She and Vic made the decision to move to Bozeman, MT, 17 years ago to be nearer to them. Over the course of subsequent years, she spent countless hours playing with their great-grandchildren in Montana, Wyoming, and Texas. Many memories were made with lunch dates, visits to the Museum of the Rockies, playing all sorts of card games, making yummy treats, movie and chalk parties, trying on her jewelry, walks to see the ducks, tea parties, and playing with dolls at her house. Her great-grandchildren became the center of her world. She was so proud of all of them. Katie is survived by her beloved husband, Vic Cundy. This year they celebrated their 75th anniversary. She is also survived by her daughter, Sharon (in memory, Jerry) Kaumo, and her son Vic (Karin) Cundy; grandchildren Jon (Allison) Kaumo, Jenny Kaumo, Jake (Nelly) Kaumo, Joe (Stacy) Kaumo, Mandy (Steve) Rutherford, Chris (Kelsey) Cundy, Hannie (Zach) Anderson; great-grandchildren Neil, Megan (George), Caleb, Tasha, Patience, Baxter, Jake Jr., Jonah, Kaylee, Claire, Natalie, Mazie, Emma, Lucy, and Brandt. Katie was treasured by her family and friends and will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a caring grandma, and the best granny. Rest in peace, our dear sweet Granny. We will always love you. Katie's family would like to sincerely thank the Highgate and Hospice staff that took care of her at The Cottage at Highgate Senior Living in Bozeman, MT, during the last several months of her life. Katie died peacefully on August 24, 2021. At Katie's request, no service will be held. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In lieu of gifts or memorials for the family, please send flowers in Katie's memory to the residents at the Cottage to brighten their days - The Cottage at Highgate Senior Living, 2219 W. Oak St., Bozeman, MT 59718. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.