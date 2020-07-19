Marilyn Ruth Dinger was born in Akron, OH to Harold and Edith Dinger. In 1940, the family moved to Washington, D.C., and she enjoyed a childhood exploring the nation's capital with her beloved sister, Barbara, and had the opportunity to travel extensively with her family. Her father worked for the Naval Research Lab and was also a ham radio operator who communicated with people all over the world. He made the most of those friendships by visiting many of the people he conversed with. Her work life started as an intern at the U.S. State Department, which led her to a job at the U.S. House of Representatives where she worked for almost ten years for Representative Catherine D. May of Yakima, WA. She also later worked for Earl B. Ruth of North Carolina. Marilyn married Ronald Bell in 1952, and they had three children, Rick, Jeff, and Kathi. After they divorced, she moved to the San Francisco Bay area where she met and married the love of her life, Jerry Cullen. There, she worked for U.S. Prosecutor Robert Mueller and U.S. Magistrate Joan Brennan. After retiring, Marilyn became very involved with her passion, Plein-Air painting. She became an accomplished artist and exhibited her work in galleries around the San Francisco area as well as across the country. She also made many dear friends through her artwork, and they spent countless hours in the countryside around San Francisco creating paintings. Marilyn and Jerry lived in the Marina District for many years. They enjoyed being outside and eating at restaurants in their neighborhood. They traveled the world together. Jerry was a pilot and Marilyn his co-pilot. Marilyn was an avid yogini and walker. They moved to Bozeman in December of 2017, to be with Kathleen and Chris. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Edith (Cramer) Dinger; her daughter, Kathleen (Bell) Aldrich; her sister, Barbara (Dinger) Hubbard; and her husband, Gerald Cullen. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Richard (Lisa) Bell and Jeffrey (Robin) Bell; her step-children, Gerald (Ann) Cullen, Kathleen (Chris) Rock, and Gregory (Andrea) Cullen; her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Renee) Siburt, Erin (Jonathan) Lude, Bryan (Shannon) Bell, Bradley (Suzy) Bell, and Lori (Anthony) Austin; her great-grandchildren, Hunter Lude, Lauryn Siburt, Danielle Lude, Reagan Earby, Madison Bell, McKayla Bell, and Colin Bell, Connor (Jessy) Gustafson, Matthew Cullen, Karsen Cullen, Casey Mielnik, and Regina Cullen; and step-grandchildren, Nate and Cole Wharton; and her great-grandchild, Sorrin Gustafson. She is also survived by her cousins, Ruth Anne Delmas and Susan Horne; and her nieces and nephews, Karen Dickens, Chuck Butler, Jan Gibson, and John Butler; as well as great-nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. If you would like to remember Marilyn, please make a donation to a charity that will benefit women artists. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Cullen Marilyn Cullen
