Glenn Ray Crowe was born in Whitesville, Kentucky, on September 30, 1938, to Vird and Sadie Burdette Crowe. He died October 15, 2022, of congestive heart failure. Glenn was raised in Southern California and graduated from Cal High, Whittier. He then served in the US Navy for 3 1/2 years. During his next ten years, working for the L.A. junction railroad, Glenn married Roxa Pumphrey (1963) and they adopted two boys, Scott (1967) and Tom (1969). His third son, David was born in 1976. Glenn and his family moved to Bozeman where he attended Montana State University, earning his bachelor and master degrees. He taught in the Bozeman School District for 27 years. Glenn loved teaching and his time with the kids. He enjoyed the camaraderie with the teachers, especially the Wilson crew, and the enduring friendships made throughout his career. Glenn was a staunch supporter of the teachers' union, active in both the Montana Education Association and the Bozeman Education Association. Locally, Glenn served as president, as contract negotiator, and as grievance chairman. Fishing, all kinds of fishing, was a life-long hobby. As soon as he was big enough to bait a hook, he began splashing in the creeks around Thousand Oaks and Oxnard. Trolling for trout at Hyalite and salmon fishing in Alaska were highlights. In Bozeman he kept a pan on the stove for frying fish when the kids brought them home. Baseball, another life-time hobby, found him catching on the California High School All-Star Team, and then catching on the Sub-Pac team in the Navy. Glenn was active in softball in Bozeman and was involved in fundraising for the Bozeman Softball Complex. He was a player, a coach, and then head umpire for many of the state tournaments. Glenn loved the Montana style of living. He built a house in Bear Canyon where he and his family lived along with moose, bears, and hummingbirds for 28 years. Cooking and food processing were other favorite pastimes. Besides pancakes for the kids on camping trips and overnighters, Glenn often surprised the family with home-cooked meals. He was well-known for his Christmas popcorn balls, making about 500 each year. Glenn's culinary skills included game processing, and making horseradish & sausage in a friend's garage/butcher shop. Glenn was a caring father, husband, and friend. He is survived by his wife, three sons, six grandchildren and a great-grand daughter.