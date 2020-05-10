Katharine Roe Cross, 68, of Wilsall, Montana passed away peacefully in her sleep April 23, 2020. Kathy was energetic, outgoing, engaging and fun. While often mischievous, she was dedicated to her many friends and family who grieve her loss to her 15-year brave battle with cancer. She was a positive fighter and made the best of it. In spite of it! Kathy was born March 22, 1952 as the youngest child of John H. (Jack) and Katharine A. (Tinker) Roe, along with 4 brothers, and grew up at Belfield Farm on Sunfish Lake, just south of St. Paul, MN. She graduated from St. Paul Academy-Summit School, followed by Colorado State University and an equestrian school. As a lover of all animals large and small, she became a veterinarian's technician, at which she worked for many years. Kathy and Norton (Tonny) Cross married in 1982 and lived in Stillwater, MN until retiring in 2004, and making a new home north of Clyde Park, MT, overlooking a wooded trout stream (of course) and including a horse stable and pasture (of course) and great neighbors. They named it Cross Purposes Ranch. Besides making many new Montana friends, they rejoined old friends who had also moved there. Kathy served her community in Meals on Wheels and in the Wilsall Foundation. A good athlete and outdoors woman, Kathy enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf, riding and pack trips, adoption of 2 rescue burros, fishing and hunting trips with groups of friends, and training her own series of Gordon Setters (each more goofy than its predecessor). She and Norton also shared a zest for gardening and for travel. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John H. Roe and James B. Roe. She is survived by her husband, Norton M. Cross; two brothers, Tom A. (Margaret) Roe, William H. Roe (Elizabeth Cole); sisters-in-law, Sandra B. Roe, Chris Roe; stepchildren, Peter (Lisa) Cross, Miles (Julie) Cross, and Elizabeth Cross; many nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren throughout the country. All of whom will miss her dearly. Service dates are to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul Academy and Summit School, 1712 Randolph Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105. Wilsall Foundation INC., PO Box 333 Wilsall, MT 59086. Which promotes Shields Valley community interaction, traditional events, scholarships, and welfare. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com. Cross Katharine Roe Cross
