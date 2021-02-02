Verda "Eileen" Crook May 1, 1925 - January 9, 2021 On January 9, 2021, in Bozeman, Montana, the family and friends of Verda "Eileen" Crook lost an amazing mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and treasured friend. She had prayed "to go home" to be with her Lord while still living independently. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Park in Modesto, California, beside her husband. Verda Eileen (McCormick) Crook was born on May 1, 1925, in Wolbach, Nebraska, to Fred and Verda McCormick. The middle child of nine, she was raised during the depression on a struggling farm. While a teenager, the family auctioned everything they owned and headed to Modesto, California, to create a new life. She remained in Modesto until moving to Bozeman in 2007. In 1945 Eileen met and married her first husband, Clinton Ernest Ray. They had two children, Pamila and Fred, and lived and worked a small farm. On Christmas Eve in 1960, Eileen married the love of her life, Dean Edward Crook, and acquired two more daughters, Marilyn and Diane. The four teens complained that Eileen and Dean embarrassed them in public by acting like newlyweds until his death in 1993. Eileen's Christian faith guided and sustained her all of her adult life. She was kind, compassionate, patient, forgiving, encouraging, and most of all, loving. Anyone who knew her benefitted from having her in their life. She was active for decades in the Modesto Covenant Church, volunteering many hours. She also was artistic, an excellent cook, seamstress, and gardener, and especially loved time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At the age of 83, Eileen moved to Bozeman to join her daughter Pamila Fisher, granddaughter Pika Fisher Heath, and her great-grandsons Sage Fisher Meyer and Kai Fisher Meyer. She said her goal was to ensure the boys knew their great-grandma. They grew up with her and loved her dearly. For 13 years she was an integral part of a four-generation family in a new community. Eileen loved the natural beauty of Montana visible on drives and just outside her windows where she could see mountains, blue sky, and wildlife. She laughed that at the end of her life, like the beginning, she again lived in snow country. The difference was that now she could enjoy its beauty and not have to shovel or walk in it! Eileen was very engaged in the Aspen Pointe Senior Living community where she lived. She made many new friends, served on the Residents Council, and created hundreds of gorgeous Zentangle pictures and cards. For many years she was the Wii Bowling Champion and taught others to enjoy the activity. She often took it upon herself to welcome and encourage new residents. Until her very last days, she was loving, supporting, and encouraging. Her family is grateful to the Aspen Pointe staff for the beautiful, caring, and helpful community they created for her for 13 years. Eileen's survivors include her son and step-daughters from California, many extended family members in other states, and the following in Bozeman: daughter Pamila Fisher, granddaughter Pika Fisher Heath, and grandsons Sage Fisher Meyer and Kai Fisher Meyer. Crook Verda "Eileen" Crook
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.