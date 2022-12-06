Justin T. Cox We mourn the loss of our beloved father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, partner and friend. Justin was most at-home in the great outdoors. He loved camping, hiking, river rafting and four-wheeling. In addition, branding at the family ranch was always a favorite activity. He was always ready for a good game of 5-handed pinochle. He also loved football and cheered enthusiastically for "his" 49er's. Justin leaves behind his children, Thayden and Sophia; partner, Jami, and her children, Tucker, Bailee and Kinley; mom, Susan; brother, Jason; grandmother, Carol; aunts, Ellen, Tammy and Connie; uncle, Ed; and the huge extended Cox, Schott, and Raisland families. He will also be missed by his Lone Mountain Gymnastics and Darigold families. An informal memorial gathering will be held at the American Legion Club, 225 E Main Street, Bozeman, MT on Saturday, December 10th from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. Please bring your favorite photos of Justin to share with the family. Donations in memory of Justin can be made to the Cody Dieruf Foundation or the Potential Athletic Scholarship Fund. Rest in peace, Justin. We hope you and your dad are out hiking and exploring the tallest mountain peaks together. We love you. You will stay in our hearts forever. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.