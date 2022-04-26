Marvin R. "Buz" Cowdrey September 14, 1940 -March 24, 2022 Our beloved husband and father passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ from a cerebral hemorrhage. He was 81. Marvin "Buz" was born in Whitehall, MT to parents Alva (Bud) and Ruby Cowdrey. He attended grade school in Cardwell, MT and high school in Whitehall, MT. He lettered four years in track and basketball and graduated in 1958. He married Judy Huckaba on October 5, 1959. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage. He graduated from Western Montana College in 1962. Buz was an avid bull rider and loved rodeo. He won many events and would have continued to "rodeo" until Judy put her foot down and said, "no more." In 1962 Buz and Judy moved to Bozeman where he began a teaching career at Bozeman Junior High. He taught history, a subject he loved his entire life. Buz and Judy traveled to many historic sites over the years as Buz had a passion for Civil War and WWII history. There are many deep and lasting friendships from his years of teaching in Bozeman. In 1971 Buz "turned in his chalk" and retired from teaching to begin a full-time career in real estate and construction. He and Judy continue to own and operating many real estate projects in Montana and Arizona. He never quit working. Buz was active in the Bozeman community with a particular commitment to the Bozeman Hawks and Montana State University. Buz and Judy continue to support the MSU Bobcats and the rodeo program at UM-Western. Buz served as a board member and treasurer of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association for several years and was honored as the Outstanding Alumnus of the NIRA in 2014. Buz also served on the MSU Foundation board for 20 years. Buz was a bit of a prankster—hopefully you enjoyed some fun times with him. He is survived by his wife, Judy, and their three children, Tracy (fiancée Cindy), Greg (Veronica) and Cari Cowdrey Fullerton (Doug). Buz enjoyed seven grandchildren, Justine Cowdrey Palmer (Josh), Jason Cowdrey (Megan), Amanda Fullerton (Matthew Barbour), Sheridan Cowdrey Caprisecca (Scott), Adriana Cowdrey, Cash Cowdrey and Max Cowdrey; one bonus grandchild, Kasia Bothman-Little; and four great-grandchildren, Jesse DesLauriers, Vanderbilt Cowdrey, Dagny Cowdrey and Sloane Palmer. He has one niece, Johnnie Kibler Reinhardt. A celebration of Buz's life will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman. If desired, the family suggests donations to the Jefferson Valley Museum, 303 Division Street, Whitehall, MT 59759, or the MSU Foundation-Buz and Judy Cowdrey Endowment for Intercollegiate Athletics, 1501 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59715 Cowdrey Marvin "Buz" Ray Cowdrey