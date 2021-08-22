Covin, Cynthia Ann Aug 22, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cynthia C. "Cindy" Covin passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2021. She was 71. Born May 11th, in Battle Creek, MI, Cindy had a passion for helping others since a young age. She dreamed of becoming a nurse since the age of six and carried that dream with her everywhere life took her. Cindy graduated from the American School of Paris in Paris, France. Her dream to become a nurse was finally realized when she graduated from Keuka College in 1972 with a Bachelor Degree in Nursing. Cindy took a break from nursing to raise her two children, Michelle and Greg, before she returned to work. Cindy went on to become a nurse at Planned Parenthood for several years and ultimately accepted a position with Washington Township schools as their full-time school nurse and Health teacher for their elementary and middle schools. Cindy retired in 1997 and moved to beautiful Bozeman, MT, with her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Covin. Jerry and Cindy greatly enjoyed their retirement, exploring Montana in their RV. Jerry passed away on August 4, 2004, after a brief battle with cancer. Cindy and Jerry were both active at Grace Bible Church, where she taught the three-year-old Sunday School class for many years. Following Jerry's death, Cindy continued to find ways to help others. She implemented and led a GriefShare program, which focused on helping those who had lost a loved one come to terms with their grief and begin the healing process. She led the group for many years and found her work with other widows especially rewarding. She is survived by her children, Michelle and Greg Gammino; her parents, Gene and Joan Cortright; her sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Rob Foster; her grandson, Jesse Covin; and six nieces and nephews. Donations in her honor may be sent to Bozeman Health Foundation, Attn: Hospice, 931 Highland Blvd, Ste 3200, Bozeman, MT 59715; Love INC, PO Box 7117, Bozeman, MT 59771; or National Research Foundation at curearthritis.org A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Covin Cynthia Ann Covin Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cynthia Ann Jesse Covin School Michelle Lisa Greg Gammino Gene Rob Foster Recommended for you