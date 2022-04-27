Samantha Anne Cote Samantha Anne Cote In the early hours of April 23rd, 2022, Samantha Anne Cote passed away peacefully after an unexpected complication with Type I diabetes. She was surrounded by her loving parents and sister at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was 35 years old. Samantha's tragic and early passing has shocked and devastated her family, friends, and horse community deeply. Samantha was born December 28th, 1986 to Delia and Marc Cote in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. As a toddler, she was diagnosed with Type I diabetes. She nearly lost her life at 17 1/2 months old as the medical teams worked feverishly to determine her diagnosis and care—the rest of Samantha's life from that moment has been God's miracle. At the age of 5 months, she moved to Concord, CA with her family and eventually Minnesota at the age of 6. Samantha graduated from Buffalo High School in Buffalo, MN in 2005 and went to University at Concordia College and Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. Samantha lived in Bozeman until returning to Minnesota in 2016. Samantha was a relentlessly hard worker, recently holding positions at ATS, Starbucks, and Costco where she worked in several parts of the organization and most recently was the bakery manager. Samantha worked at several ranches across Montana and Minnesota and cared for horses in her spare time. Samantha also spent a significant amount of time at Sola Café in Bozeman, Montana where she was most recently a manager. She is survived by her Mother, Delia Alicia Cote; Father, Marc Allen Cote; Stepmother, Dorie Ann Remer-Cote; sister, Aimee Louise Cote (Kevin); Grandparents, Maurice and Doreen Cote; Auntie, Olga Sorensen; Cats, Remington "Remy" and Milo, and countless close friends and extended family. She is preceded in death by Virginia Sorensen "Nana", Uncle Scott Cote, Chevy "Kitty", Max (dog), Rumor (Horse) and Hawk (Horse). A special thanks is extended to the St. Cloud hospital staff (ER, ICU and Oncology Unit) including Nurse Rosa Jarvis, Dr. David Shuster, Dr. Nudrat Tasneem, Dr. Paula Lindhorst, nurse Claire, nurse Bobbi, and the many others in the ICU and Oncology Unit. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Buffalo Covenant Church in Buffalo, MN at 11 AM. Her family will receive visitors beginning at 10AM and lunch will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up a memorial for a high school rodeo scholarship in her name to commemorate her deep and selfless passion for horses and the horse community in Central Minnesota. Serving the family...The Peterson Chapel, Buffalo, MN 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com "Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Heaven gained an angel."