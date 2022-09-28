Carrie Jean Cordie Carrie Jean Cordie passed away surrounded by her family on September 25th, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. She was born October 27th, 1962, and as a respected member of the community, she touched the lives of countless others with her positivity and a love larger than life. One of the places she touched so many lives was in her job at Albertson's of Belgrade. She loved her coworkers and especially her countless loyal customers, many of their kids were treated as if they were her very own grandchildren. She is survived by so many loving family members and their respective families including her dad, John Clawson; siblings, Sharie (Tony) Gee, Brian (Julie) Cordie, Jonna (Phil) Cordie, Donna Erickson; and children, Crystal (Trey) Ross, Bridget (Anthony) Claver, and Jeanna Nelson. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her mom, Charon (Jim) Cordie. Information regarding her Celebration of Life will be provided once arrangements are finalized. Plan to celebrate Carrie and the countless ways she shared her heart and soul during her short time in this world, all will be welcome. Now she is truly free, as her name denotes, she will be present in every beautiful sky and twinkling star. Her love is the connection within us all, her personality larger than life. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
