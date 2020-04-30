Kelly Scott Corbett On April 24, 2020, the Lord called Kelly to come home. Kelly was born February 14, 1971 in Sidney, MT to Mike and Pam Corbett. He grew up in Gallatin County and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1989. Kelly worked in the Lumber, Hardware, and Construction industry for most of his life, where he met many friends that became close to him. He started his career at Zigga Lumber in High School, then Kenyon Noble for 24+ years, Northwest Drywall, Autumn Ridge Services, Bozeman Lodge, and most currently at Macon Supply. August of 1997, he met the love of his life Darcy Corbett and they were married August 29, 2000. They had two children that he loved and supported the entire time, Christopher (wife Kim) and Hailey (partner Isaiah Sams). Kelly is survived by Darcy, Christopher, Hailey, his mom Pam, brother Joe, grandmothers Thelma Petrik and Isabell Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that he considered as family. He was preceded in death by his dad Mike, and grandfathers Don Petrik and Richard Corbett. Kelly was a member of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Posse Search and Rescue until the early 2000's. He enjoyed woodworking, camping with family and friends, listening to music (Camp DJ), and always had funny sayings or was cracking jokes. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on May 30, 2020 at The Bridge, 608 N. Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade, MT 59714. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
