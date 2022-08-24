Cherie Elaine Cooper Cherie went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 22, 2022. Praise God she is now in the place that Jesus prepared for her, and He was there to welcome her into His presence and her new home. Cherie was born March 2, 1952, to C. Ron Cutting and Jane (Noble) Cutting in San Francisco, CA. She grew up in Bozeman and spent most of her free time at the Bridger Ski Hill. Cherie married Chuck Raup in 1969 and later divorced. She then attended McConnell Airline School in Minneapolis, becoming a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. Cherie moved to Big Sky, MT, where she worked in public relations and marketing. This was one of her favorite jobs as she was involved with socially entertaining clients and got to ski as much as she wanted. Cherie later moved back to Bozeman and continued her education at MSU and started her career as an accountant. Cherie met and married Scott Cooper in 1978 and they started their 43 year journey together. In 1995, Cherie with Kathy Kradolfer purchased and opened their own business, Valley Tax Accounting, in Belgrade. After closing that business, Cherie worked her final years until 2014, as an accountant at the airport. Cherie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ron Cutting Jr., her infant daughters Shannon and Rene Raup, also an infant son Noah Cooper. She is survived by her husband Scott Cooper, son Jeromy Cooper and his wife Dawn, and granddaughter Camryn. Other surviving relatives include, Brad and Lynn Cooper, Bill and Lesley Cooper, Bob and Dianne Burkhart, Ron and Lori Barnett, along with many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Cherie greatly appreciated the love, prayers and devotion of her special "sisters in the Lord", Dianne and Eileen. She also would not want to overlook the many others who showed kindness and compassion towards her and Scott. It is difficult not to mention each person who cared for them during these last tough years of sickness. People showed up to help in various ways and their efforts made such a great difference. Cherie came to know the Lord as her Savior mid-life and enjoyed her growing relationship with Him. The Lord blessed Cherie with a special desire to be committed to loving His word and sharing His love. She served many years at Love INC, and was committed to Israel ministries. Her favorite bible verses, Psalms 91:1-2, 'He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, "My refuge and my fortress, My God, in whom I trust!"' A Celebration of Life honoring Cherie will take place Thursday, August 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Boulevard, Bozeman. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.