Roberta "Robbi" Colvin Roberta Nellie Colvin passed away May 3, 2023, surrounded by her husband and two sons. Although her passing was unexpected, we are thankful she was able to walk Ruger one last time. Her passing was quick, and she did not suffer. Robbi or Ra, as we all know her, may have had a small physical presence; but her humor, kindness and love will forever be remembered by all those lives that she impacted through church, work, running, and close friendships.
Robbi was born June 17, 1944 in Spokane, WA, where she grew up with her two sisters, Nadine and Donna, and brother, Jim. After graduating from Holy Names Academy in Spokane, she moved to Denver, CO, and worked at Hagestad Volks Wagon Porsche dealership. This is where she met Peter (Pete) Colvin and they were married November 8, 1969. Pete and Robbi welcomed two sons, Adam and Eric, and before the boys started school, they moved to Bozeman, MT. Robbi had a long career at Montana State University; while also supporting Pete in establishing an iconic auto repair shop in Bozeman, Straightway Motors.
Robbi was passionate about many things. She had lifelong involvement and an undeniable faith with the Catholic Church. At Holy Rosary, she was a member of the Foresters, and was awarded Forester of the Year in 2002. In 2005 she won the Women's Pistol League. She was a member of Wind Drinkers running club and participated in many fun runs. There were also hundreds of dinners out and camping trips including riding ATV's which she enjoyed greatly. Sitting around a campfire with a glass of wine or the occasional sip of blackberry brandy were regularly enjoyed. Her stories and laughter were a staple throughout frequent gatherings of close friends and family.
Robbi is survived by Peter Colvin, husband; and two sons, Adam Colvin (Jimmie Chevrier, Jr.) and Eric Colvin; her sisters, Nadine Hayes and Donna Leaming; and brother, Jim Adams. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Adams and Florence Farley.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 15th at Holy Rosary parish with a reception to follow.
"I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith." (Timothy 4: 1-2,6-8)
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation in Robbi's honor to the Holy Rosary Catholic Women group at Holy Rosary parish.