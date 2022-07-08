Wilma Marie Collison Wilma Marie (King) Collison passed away in her sleep during home hospice care on June 30, 2022. Wilma was born on February 27, 1927, in Bozeman, MT to Marie M. (Spady) and Charles S. King. Wilma is survived by her spouse, Keith E. Collison; her only sibling, Carolyn (King) Schoen of Dillon, MT; all of her children, Sylver C. Collison, Byron W. Collison, Lynda J. Collison, Candyce E. (Collison) Matlosz, and Gayle (Collison) Brown in Great Falls, MT; and her granddaughter, Klarissa (Brown) Musial. Wilma graduated from Westside High School in Seattle, WA in 1945 and enrolled in Montana State—the same school where her parents had met decades before. She earned her B.S. of Applied Arts in 1949. Go Cats! While at college she met Keith Everette Collison. They were married on August 14, 1949, at First Presbyterian Church in Helena. Soon after Keith was recalled to service in the Air Force. Wilma created a home in many bases in the US and Europe then settled in Great Falls, MT until Keith retired in 1967 just before the birth of their last child. They lived on March Air Reserve Base near Riverside, CA, Germany and France, Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. After Keith's retirement, the family moved back to Bozeman. They bought some land south of town and built their "forever" home. They attended Grace Bible (Baptist) Church where they contributed their time, talents, and treasure to outreach and missions. Wilma used her sewing and decorating skills at the Fabric by Pin Cushion where she was the assistant manager. She could sew almost anything: lined pinstripe suits, draperies, sleeping bags, and wedding dresses. Later she worked at the Christian Supply. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
