Jack Cole, 80, of W. Yellowstone, MT, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022 surrounded by his wife and two children. Jack was born in November of 1941. He moved to Michigan where he spent his childhood fishing, hunting, and creating mischief with his two extended brothers, Tom and Sid Smith. He then followed his love for the great outdoors and crafting good food to Aspen and eventually ended up in Bozeman, Montana, where he owned Jack Cole’s Restaurant and met the love of his life, Pam. Jack continued his restaurant profession throughout Montana. He retired from a life on the line to enjoy the kitchen view from the hill, and drives down the Madison Valley. Jack always made sure the next meal was well planned for a small army and there was always laughter and memories created at the table. Many people refer to his culinary generosity as the “Fat Farm”. His fridge was always fully stocked and panic would ensue when there was less than 20 pounds of butter in the house. Jack leaves behind his wife, Pam Cole; his son, Scott Cole, and his wife, Kate; his daughter, Jordan Brown, and her husband, Ralph; his grandson Micah; his extended brothers Tom and Sid Smith, and his sister, Diane Buchanan. His passion and love of good food will live on in those he has left behind—and can be remembered through the smell of browning butter and garlic. To honor Jack Cole the family requests that you donate food or money to your local food bank in his name and have an extra slab of butter for him. There will be a celebration of life hosted next summer. Cole Jack Cole
