David Lee Cole - animal lover and intentionally unsuccessful bowhunter, off-road motorcyclist, flip phone devotee, loving brother and uncle, and unfiltered curmudgeon - passed away peacefully May 23, 2023. Dave loved the mountains and all things outdoors. He (and his many varieties of incredible homemade cheesecake) will be missed.
Born in Grand Junction, Colorado on October 1, 1950, to Richard and Audrey Cole, Dave was the second of seven children. Dave's father was a Veterans Administration physician and internist. After moving from Colorado to Fort Harrison near Helena, Montana, the family moved to Bozeman in 1959 where Dave's father established his medical practice. Dave grew up on what was then the edge of Bozeman, first on South Church Avenue below Peets Hill and then in a distinctive, turquoise-colored house on South Willson Avenue. Nearby creeks and fields offered abundant fishing and plenty of space to explore.
Dave graduated from Bozeman Senior High and then Montana State University with a degree in civil engineering. He spent his adult working life getting paid to be outside. Dave was a ski instructor at Bridger Bowl and Big Sky Resort. He started at Big Sky shortly after it opened in 1973 and worked every winter for roughly a decade. Dave was also a civil engineer for the Department of the Interior in Yellowstone National Park, often based in Mammoth, Wyoming. He worked in Yellowstone until his retirement. Dave always kept a home in Bozeman and devoted considerable time volunteering with local archery clubs, maintaining motorcycle trails, and serving as president of Friends of Pipestone, an or¬ganization devoted to improving the Whitetail-Pipestone Recreation Area near Whitehall, Montana. Dave excelled in competitive long distance enduro motorcycle races throughout the western United States.