Barbara N. Braaksma Cok Barbara N. Braaksma Cok passed away December 11, 2020 from Covid-19. Barbara was born on December 3, 1928 in Bozeman, Montana to Joe and Jennie (Klaver) Braaksma. She was their seventh and youngest child. Barbara attended school at the Hills Country School, Manhattan Christian School, and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1947. On March 29, 1949 she married John Cok. They moved into the farm home previously lived in by his parents and grandparents. They lived together on the farm until her death. During their retirement, they traveled extensively. They loved Yellowstone Park and visited it often. She died at home, as she wished, with John at her bedside. For all those years, they were best friends. Barbara was the mother of seven children. She raised the children on the farm, preparing meals for them and John, as well as many farm employees who were fortunate to sit at her kitchen table. The food was nutritious, the conversation lively, and the fellowship warm. Fresh baked cinnamon rolls were her specialty, and no one made them better. She was a source of advice and guidance to her children and grandchildren, which she provided to the very end. One always knew where she stood on an issue. Barbara was a woman of faith, a child of God. She was a life-long member of Manhattan Christian Reformed Church and was active in many of its ministries. She was charitable and compassionate, particularly sensitive to those in need. She believed everyone, especially children, deserved a safe and loving home. She is survived by John, her husband of more than 71 years, her children, Michael Cok (Kathy), Daniel Cok (Barbara), Dianne Richardson (John Ferguson), Joan Cok and Connie Cok, her nine grandchildren, Angela Hinds (Jason), Jonathan Cok (Sophia), Dylan Cok (Tiffany), Kelsey Cok, Robin Holland (Krissy), Jeffrey Holland (Kacie), Melanie Appleton (Jayson Bridgewater), Christal Ewen (Tom Sayre) and David Zegen, and 20 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and who will miss her very much. She is also survived by her in-laws, Jake Cok, Wilma (Sinnema) Flikkema and Jack and Trudy (Braaksma) Bolender. She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard and Glenn, and all her brothers and sisters. No public memorial service is planned. A family interment service will be held on Wed, December 23 at 2:00 PM in the Churchill cemetery. To watch the service online please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUnceWlO1rI&feature=youtu.be If desired, memorials can be made to the charity of one's choice or to the Manhattan Christian School Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
