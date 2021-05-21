Huguette Roberte Coghlan Huguette Roberte (Fauveau) Coghlan died on May 17, 2021. She was at peace and ready to meet the Lord. She was born in Courbevoie, a small town near Paris, the daughter of Robert Louis Fauveau and Lucienne Linette Fauveau. She had one brother, Serge Fauveau. It must be noted that Huguette lived through WWII and met an American soldier named Rodger Murray Rusher. After the war, they were married on September 22, 1945. As a war bride, she moved to Roundup, MT where Rod lived. She lived on a ranch with Rod, his brother Rush and his family and her in laws. Needless to say, the transition from Paris to a ranch was a culture shock. But mom, who was quite resilient, adapted. They had two children, Gerald, and Gregory. Then in 1948 Rod died in a plane crash. Huguette returned to France briefly, but decided she wanted her sons to be raised as Americans. She was quite proud of her citizenship. She then met her second husband Terry James Coghlan, they married in 1951, and had a daughter Jacqueline. They lived in a number of towns until they settled in Plentywood, MT in 1961, where Terry was a banker. In 1983 they moved to Bozeman, MT. Terry died in 1997. Huguette was a very adventurous, active, and gregarious woman. She always extended herself no matter where she moved to and made friends. She was also very competitive and no matter the activity, she would engage in it to the fullest. When Huguette and her family lived in Plentywood, she was active in church. She was a convert and a very devout Catholic. She was an avid golfer, bowler, and bridge player, and was involved in Cub Scouts with her son and 4H with her daughter. After she and her husband retired and moved to Bozeman, there were so many organizations that she was involved with. She continued to be active at Holy Rosary Church as a member of the Holy Rosary Forester's organization. She joined the BWAGS and hiked for many years. She worked as a volunteer for the Museum of the Rockies, continued to play bridge, and loved to attend the symphony and the opera. Huguette also learned to cross country and downhill ski, which was quite an accomplishment as she started these in her late 50's. Huguette and Terry also had a cabin near Bozeman, and enjoyed being outdoors. But Huguette had quieter moments where she loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and knit. In her last years, she knitted afghans for all of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Huguette was also a Scrabble player and often beat friends and family who dared to play her. Huguette was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lucienne, her brother Serge, her first husband Rod, second husband Terry and her son Gerald. She is survived by her son Gregory, daughter Jacqueline, grandsons Logan and Kylan, granddaughter Chantal. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren Taylor, Mecah, Cooper, Kai, Madison, Marina, Steve, and Sarah, and two great great grandchildren Ayla and Anastacia. A Visitation will be held from 2:00PM-3:30PM, Rosary at 3:30PM and Vigil at 4:00PM on Sunday, May 23rd at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00AM, with a reception to immediately follow, on Monday, May 24th at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish (burial will be at 2:00PM at Whitehall Cemetery with procession from the Church). Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.