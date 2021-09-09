Coey, Evelyn Marie Sep 9, 2021 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn Marie Coey With sad hearts we announce the passing of Evelyn Marie Coey, 80, of Bozeman. She passed away peacefully to be with her Lord September 5, 2021. She was born June 10, 1941, in Cartwright, ND to Henry and Esther (Shelby) Knudsen. Her early years were spent in North Dakota where she graduated from Fairview High School. Evelyn attended St. Paul Bible College for two years and Williston Extension College for one year before attending & graduating from Montana State University, Bozeman in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Evelyn received a teaching position in Libby, Montana where she taught grade 4 in the elementary school from 1967-68. Evelyn graced David Allen Coey with marriage on August 9, 1968, in Bozeman. Together they had three children, Sherie, Ed, and Janie. Evelyn was a caregiver at heart. Not only caring for her children but selflessly and devotedly caring for both her mother and mother-in-law in their later years. In the late 80s she and David became caretakers for Trappers Cabin Ranch in Big Sky, MT where they worked for 26 years. Some of her favorite pastimes included painting, playing pinochle, and camping. She was gifted musically and enjoyed playing piano and the accordion. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Evelyn was above all a woman of faith and lived her life with conviction and devotion to her Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband Dave and her son, Ed (Naomi); two daughters, Sherie (Jeff) Eubank and Janie (Tim) Howe; six grandchildren, Brenden, Evelyn, Ally, Evan, Anna and Hattie; her sisters, Gladys Jones and Esther Redmond; and a brother, Joe. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Olaf and Jim. Visitation will be Monday, September 13, at 10:00 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service with a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Evelyn Marie Coey Worship University Christianity Sherie Janie David Allen Coey Bozeman Esther Redmond Montana Recommended for you