Carole Ann (Fisher) Clingman, born February 10, 1942 in Waco, Texas was called home August 11, 2021, in Billings, MT. As the third child to Hugh Homer and Grace Lee Fisher, Carole left this world much like she entered - small in stature, but mighty in spirit. Carole met and married her husband of eighteen years, Rodger Clingman, while Rodger was attending Baylor University. They soon took up permanent residency in Montana, Rodger's native home where they raised their two children, John and Cindy. Carole was a southern girl at heart who hated the Montana winters, but chose to stay for the love of her family. For over thirty years, Carole worked in the oil and gas industry. She was a dedicated, hard worker who loved the industry, her job and her co-workers. She will likely be remembered for her professionalism, her sense of style and sense of humor. Carole fiercely loved her family, especially her grandsons, James, Niklas and Karson. She was proud to be present at each of their births and is now in Heaven singing and dancing with her granddaughter Callie Ann. Carole was deeply compassionate, dearly loved the Lord and her family. Her family will remember her for her great cooking, her ability to make even the simplest things special, her style, her ability to laugh at herself, and her loudly cheering her grandsons on from the sidelines of their music and sporting events. Carole is preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and her beloved brothers Jimmy and Mike; and granddaughter Callie Ann. Carol is survived by son John; and ex-husband, Rodger Clingman, both of Bozeman; daughter Cindy (Kris) Nordstog of Billings; her sister Barbara Wilks of Waco, Texas; sister-in-law, Sharon Fisher of Mansfield, Texas; grandsons James Clingman of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Niklas and Karson Nordstog of Billings, MT; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Her urn will be interred at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Carole's name to the Moss Mansion where Carole volunteered her time and Toys for Tots. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and remembrances may be shared on Carole's tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.