Eunice Clara (Dutkiewicz) Clements, 87 of Rugby, was called to Heaven by God on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, North Dakota. She was born on July 23, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to Florence (Targowski) and Vincent Dutkiewicz in Detroit, Michigan. Eunice was united in marriage to Wilmer Leland Clements in 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell, Michigan. With everlasting true love, they celebrated 61 years of marriage and together, they raised seven children. She worked as a bookkeeper throughout her years at McPherson Oil Company, McPherson State Bank and New Century Bank in Howell, Michigan. On the farm, Eunice had a knack for creating many breathtaking moments for family gatherings, espically at Christmas leaving warm memories for her children. In 1987, she and Wilmer moved to Bozeman, Montana where they built a log home creating beautiful gardens and fond memories with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed selling garden flowers and rag baskets at the local farmer's market. Eunice loved traveling with Wilmer, especially to the beaches of Florida. She had a knack for storytelling and a wonderful sense of humor. She had impeccable taste and knowledge of antiques. She left an impression on others with her cooking and baking. Eunice was a giving person and thought of others often. She was a member of the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby, North Dakota. Eunice will be forever in the hearts of her children, who she is survived by, Denise (Chuck) Payment of Newberry, MI, Michele Clements of Webberville, MI, Cynthia (Joe) Saylor of Webberville, MI, Patrick (Tammy) Clements of Littleton, CO, Timothy (Kelly Dawes) Clements of Bozeman, MT, Jennifer (Scott) Kohles of Windsor, CO and Thomas (Kelly) Clements of Rugby, ND; 19 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; her brother, Dennis Dutkiewicz; sister-in-law, Doris Dutkiewicz; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Clements in 2017; sister and brother-in-law, Christine (Charles) Krausmann; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Jerry) Karpenko; brother, Robert Dutkiewicz and sister-in-law, Doris Dutkiewicz. Memorial service and burial will be held in Howell, Michigan at a later date. Arrangements with the Anderson Funeral Home of Rugby. Online registry: www.funeralsbyanderson.com Clements Eunice Clara Clements
