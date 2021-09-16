Clark, Ruth Pauline Sep 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruth (Paula) Clark passed into eternity on September 3, 2021 just eight days before her 91st birthday in her home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was known as either Paula or Polly by her friends and family. She was born September 11, 1930 in Bozeman, Montana to Henry and MaryAnn Buffington, one of seven children. Her parents separated eventually and Paula lived with her mother, eventually moving to Arkansas. When she was 16, Paula left Arkansas and returned to Bozeman, Montana. She worked at the Baxter Hotel as a waitress, and met and married Gene Clark in 1951. They soon moved to California where they lived in both Hawthorne and Santa Ana for most of their lives. Late in life, they moved to Spokane, Washington until Gene passed away in 2002. Paula then soon moved into a retirement home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to be near her son. Paula spent her life as a career waitress, working coffee shops in Orange County and eventually became a contract banquet waitress for major events and conferences, primarily at the Disneyland Hotel. She had the great privilege to serve Presidents, politicians and celebrities. She enjoyed several events she worked at the El Toro Marine Base, where she received an accommodation for exemplary service. Paula is survived by her son, Curtis Clark and his wife Debbie (Dalton Gardens, ID), her grandson Dustin Clark and Ashley Stainbrook (Hayden, ID), her grandson Brandon and Keki Clark (Eugene, OR) and her granddaughter Raechelle and Grant Hoki (Santa Monica, CA), and was blessed with six grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. A second great great granddaughter is expected soon. She is also survived by three of her sisters, Carol Fry (Spokane Valley, WA), MaryAnn Morgan (Mesa, AZ) and Marie Livingstone (Westminster, CA). Her extended family includes numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from all over the western United States. Paula lived nearly five years at North Star Retirement Home, and made friends with the very kind staff who provided her care. She was loved by many here, and Paula's family is eternally thankful for the kindness and care she received. The family also wants to thank Hospice of North Idaho for their care in her final weeks. Family and friends are all welcome to attend services at Heritage Funeral Home in Spokane, Washington on Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 pm. Viewing will begin at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Paula's family asks that you consider a donation to Hospice of north Idaho. Clark Ruth Pauline Clark Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paula Gene Clark Work Genealogy Ruth Pauline Idaho Coeur D'alene Bozeman Waitress Recommended for you