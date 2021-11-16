Clark, Evelyn Grace Nov 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn Grace (Gray) Clark Lompoc, CA Evelyn Grace (Gray) Clark, 89, went to be with her Savior on November 10, 2021, at her residence in Lompoc, CA. She was born June 13, 1932, in Cotopaxi, CO, to Dayton Ozyous Gray and Edith Francis (Nicholas) Gray. She moved with her family to Ceres, CA, in 1945, where she completed high school. On June 13,1952 she was joined in marriage to Dalton Grover Clark. The marriage lasted nearly 65 years and produced two children. They lived and raised almonds in Modesto, CA, before retiring and moving to Bozeman, MT, in 1990. In 2010 they moved to Apache Junction, AZ, and for the last few years to Crowville, LA. Her last year was spent in Lompoc, CA with her son and daughter-in-law. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and five sisters. She is survived by children Allan (Patricia) Clark of Lompoc, California and LaDonna Clark (Michael) Ivie of Bozeman Montana; grandchildren Allan James (Treasa) Clark, Ryan (Amber) Ivie, Sarah (Eben) Roberts, Eli Ivie, Jessica (Chris) Hogan, and great-grandsons Nevyn and Jayden Clark. A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Crowville, LA. Visitation will be held from 9 am until the service begins. Interment will follow at Harris Cemetery, Swampers, LA, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro, LA. The service may be viewed live on the First Baptist Church Crowville Facebook page by "liking" their page. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Heart Association, or charity of your choice. Online registry/condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com. Clark Evelyn Grace Clark Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clark Evelyn Ca Evelyn Grace Christianity Genealogy Company Work California Allan James La. Eli Ivie Condolence Recommended for you