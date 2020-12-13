The soldier, husband, father, professor, author and mentor loved, lived and learned for all of his 90 years. He tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28 and died seven days later. At a time when it is easy to be a cynic, Clark was unusually optimistic, surrounding himself with family and friends who admired and loved him. Throughout his accomplished life in the Air Force, Clark never lost sight of making time to enjoy the world or people around him. He earned a 3rd degree black belt in Judo from the Kodokan Judo College while stationed in Japan. He learned to scuba as an attache in the Soviet Union in hopes of diving in the world's deepest lake. He taught himself to ride a unicycle just for the fun of it and took up skiing in his 40s while living in New Hampshire as a research fellow at the Fletcher School of Law and diplomacy at Tufts University. And he skied the Alps while serving as an action officer assigned to the Joint Staff in the Office of International Negotiations. He was born in Dallas, Texas to Victor and Sheppard Clark. Don is survived by his wife of 65 years Patricia Conway Clark, their two sons Brian and his wife Marie of Kalispell, Darren and his wife Myrna of Rancho Santa Margarita California and three grandsons Kellin Clark and his wife Lauren Fox of Washington DC and Ryan Clark and Kevin Clark of California. He was preceded in death by his older sister Delores. Don and his sister were raised in Dallas by their single mother Sheppard. He attended Southern Methodist University on theology and ROTC scholarships and graduated with a degree in sociology. He later earned his Masters in political science from George Washington University while in the Air Force. He met and later married the love of his live, Patricia Conway in 1955 at Perkins Chapel on the campus of Southern Methodist University. After graduating from SMU, Clark began his military service career, which included assignments around the U.S. and the world. During his military career, he served in the Strategic Air Command as a B29 navigator, Air Training Command, Security Service and Intelligence. Most of his 23-year military career was focused in intelligence. He was a Soviet specialist for numerous US delegations including the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks, Law of the Seas and Mutual and Balanced Force Reductions. He retired from the Air Force as a Colonel in 1974 and moved his family from D.C. to Bozeman to ski at Bridger Bowl and become the assistant to the President at Montana State University.Six years later, he became the director of International Education where he also taught courses in political science.He later started MSU's International Education programs while teaching classes in international affairs. While at MSU, he wrote a weekly newspaper column for several Montana dailies, excerpts from which were sometimes broadcast over Voice of America. His writings also appeared in Skiing magazine, the Air University Review, the Alternative and Defense Analysis. After 20 years of teaching at MSU, Clark retired again and moved with Patricia to a condo on Flathead Lake in Bigfork.In his retirement, Clark started writing fiction and published several novels intertwining his passion for politics, world affairs and the human condition. In his 70s, Clark also volunteered his time to numerous community groups. Clark joined CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and became a key volunteer working with families and children in need. He served on the state advisory board for CASA and on the United Way and Red Cross Advisory boards in Montana. Don was never a victim in life or in death, but his loss is his final teaching moment.Even as his mind was fading with Alzheimers, he maintained his positive attitude. He never failed to tell his family how proud he was, how much he loved us and what a wonderful life he had lived. Due to the pandemic there a no services planned at this time. Clark Donald Lee Clark
