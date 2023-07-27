Barb Clark, 93, of Billings, MT and formerly of Bozeman, MT was called home to meet her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2023 at Billings Clinic Hospital after a brief unexpected illness.
Born on April 6, 1930 as Barbara Jean Lockridge in Los Angeles, CA to Josephine and Ed Lockridge. Barb was the fourth of eight children, her siblings were Pat, Doris, Jeanie, Bill, Donald, Donna and Eddie.
Barb married in 1945. The first of her five children arrived in November of 1953. Barb worked various jobs as a waitress and a shipping clerk; she was also part owner in a music store for a time. Barb married Glenn Clark in 1976. She became a proud Navy wife and welcomed Glenn's three children as her own. The couple enjoyed 39 yrs. of marriage; parted by Glenn's death in 2015.
In 1979, Barb moved to Bozeman, MT. After settling in Bozeman, she attended Mr. Max's Beauty College and graduated in May of 1986. She worked as a Cosmetologist for over 25 years. In 1999, she earned her Paralegal Certificate in Divorce and Bankruptcy from the National Association of Independent Paralegals. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge Arie# 326 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a long-time supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital and the Humane Society as well as Military and Law Enforcement causes. In 2010, Barb moved to Billings and was an active member of Harvest Church.
Barb always loved to dance. She loved to read, craft and she was known for her cooking. "Grandma Red" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her red hair and her unconditional love were only part of what made her special. She spread joy everywhere she went and was remembered by all who encountered her. Family is what she valued most in her life.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband, a son and a grandson.
She is survived by her children: Dora (John) Felicioni, Kathy Cooper, Rocky Cooper, Guy (Loretta) Cooper, Arby (Tracey) LaMance, Carrie (George) Burns. Her grandchildren: Robert (Kelly) Parker, Jimmy Parker, Tabitha (Scott) Stephenson, Jessica Thomas, Dusty LaMance, Janie LaMance, Abra (Shane) Kair. Her great-grandchildren: Colton (Maggie) Philp, Ryan Stephenson, Kristen and Adaline Parker, Ryder and Radley Kair, Josiah LaMance.
Services will be held at Harvest Church in Billings, MT on August 7, 2023 at 10am
Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT at 12pm
Donations and contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Harvest Church or your local Humane Society.