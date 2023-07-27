Barb Clark

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Barb Clark, 93, of Billings, MT and formerly of Bozeman, MT was called home to meet her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2023 at Billings Clinic Hospital after a brief unexpected illness.

Born on April 6, 1930 as Barbara Jean Lockridge in Los Angeles, CA to Josephine and Ed Lockridge. Barb was the fourth of eight children, her siblings were Pat, Doris, Jeanie, Bill, Donald, Donna and Eddie.

Barb married in 1945. The first of her five children arrived in November of 1953. Barb worked various jobs as a waitress and a shipping clerk; she was also part owner in a music store for a time. Barb married Glenn Clark in 1976. She became a proud Navy wife and welcomed Glenn's three children as her own. The couple enjoyed 39 yrs. of marriage; parted by Glenn's death in 2015.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you