Douglas Joseph Chyatte On December 14, 2022, Douglas Joseph Chyatte, husband, father, son, brother, and uncle passed away. He was forty-two years old. He was born to Douglas and Debra Chyatte in Rochester, Minnesota, on July 28, 1980. He graduated from Orange High School in Orange, Ohio. Douglas was a proud father of two children. He is survived by his wife, Kate, his parents, Douglas and Debra, his grandmother, Josephine, two sisters, and his two children, a daughter and son. Doug was preceded by a brother. A life-long learner, he was a voracious reader and writer. Doug graduated high school with honors. He studied Anthropology at Bloomsburg University and was an honor student while attending Montana State in Bozeman. Douglas held numerous jobs throughout his life, but he was most proud of being an Executive Director at Montanans for Responsible Legislation. It was through this role that he became a passionate advocate, and that's how he saw himself, someone who could get things done. Douglas was a lover of the arts and music with an eclectic taste that included jazz and opera. He enjoyed the freedom and beauty of the Northwest and enjoyed hiking and camping. He traveled for adventure and had a passion for gardening. He was a complicated soul who left us far too soon. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
