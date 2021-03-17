Barbara Ann Christman Barbara Ann St. Clair Christman entered into eternal life on March 10, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born February 8, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York, the first child of Ward K. (of Glasgow, MT) and Marion H. (Ralston) (of Lonaconing, MD) St. Clair. She lived in East Williston, Long Island, graduating from Roslyn High School in 1949 and Montana State College in 1953 where she was a member of Sigma Beta of Chi Omega. She took her American Dietetic Internship at Indiana University, graduating in 1954; Barbara then worked three years at Ohio University where she met her husband, Ronald E. Christman, Jr. of Woodsfield, Ohio. They were married on August 24, 1957 in the Presbyterian Church in Athens, with the reception in the Rose Garden of Ohio University. While her husband was in medical school, she worked at the Ohio State University's women's dorm for two years. After Ronald's internship in Akron they moved to Lewisville, Ohio and then to Bath, Ohio in 1968 where Ronald did his residency in cardiology. To this union were born six children - Kent, Jane, Erich, Sarah, and twins Reba and Rita - for whom Barbara was a faithful and wonderful mother. After her husband's death in 1976, Barbara worked for the Revere Schools Food Service from 1975 to 1987. She also worked at Cheley Colorado Camps for two summers before moving to Bozeman, Montana in 1987. In Bozeman she was employed in food service at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. Barbara enjoyed traveling with Elderhostel/Roads Scholar throughout the USA and the world. In 2005 she was awarded the Montana Woman of the Year by the Montana Woman Foundation. She was active in Girl Scouts, Church Women United, her Church, Red Hats and participated in several mission trips to Tijuana, Mexico (with Esperanza) and Back Bay Mission in Biloxi, MS. Her hobbies included cooking/baking, genealogy, reading and cross-stitch. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother-in-law, Fred Traeger. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Traeger of Bozeman; children, Kent (Angie) of Akron, OH, Jane (Jim) Kalonick of St. Clairsville, OH, Rev. Erich (Lynne) of Archbold, OH, Sarah Gavert of Jordan, MN, Reba (Tom) Reichert of Mentor, OH, and Rita (Ray) Wood of West Salem, OH; 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Melissa, and Anne Christman, Sarah Jane Kalonick, Ryan and Amy Christman, Cody, Austin and Jacob Gavert, Jason (Carrie) Reichert of Clayton, NC, and Barbara Jean Reichert of Stow, OH; and five great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Michelle Clemens, Lily Kalonick, Abroxas Gavert Roberts, and Lyla Mae Reichert. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Grand Avenue Christian Church on Friday, March 26. Barbara's family will welcome friends to visit between 9:00 and 11:00 A.M., with the service to begin at 11:00 A.M., and a reception to follow in the church fellowship room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sigma Beta of Chi Omega (MSC Class of 1953), Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, or to an organization of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
