Eleanor Christian Eleanor Anderson Christian, a native daughter of the state of Montana, was born to Eleanor Stephenson Coffey and Ernest Anderson in 1930 in Missoula, MT. She moved to Bozeman in 1937 and attended Long Fellow School and Gallatin High School, graduating in 1948. She attended the University of Montana and belonged to Kappa Kappa Gamma Social Sorority. It was there she met the love of her life, Lynn T. Christian, her husband of 63 years. They lived in Dugway, Utah; Billings, Montana; and then back to Bozeman where they bought the Kiddieville Children's Store and ran it for 22 years. Eleanor was active in the community, serving as a girl scout leader (even though she had two sons), an original member of the Bozeman weaving guild, and an early board member of the Museum of the Rockies. Eleanor served as a volunteer at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital - always welcoming people with a smile - and was a 65-year member of PEO. Her beautiful yard and flowers were her joy, and she always had a good book or needlepoint on hand. She played Mah Jongg and was also a 30-year member of the Westridge Book Club. Eleanor enjoyed the good times and handled the bad times with grace, courage, and resolve. She will be missed very much by her family and many good friends. She is survived by her sons, Stephen (wife Karen) of Indian Wells, CA, and Peter (wife Lisa) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Fallon (husband Fernando), Hannah (fiancé Brett), and Dane. A graveside service will be held 3 P.M. Friday September 23, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkenenlson.com
