Christensen, Marion Paul Sep 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul was born on February 26, 1938 in Vernal, Utah to his parents Marion Christensen and Violette Eva Francis. Paul passed away September 13, 2021 at Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis, Montana from complications of CoVid. As a young teen, Paul ran wild mustangs in the Unitah Mountains of Utah with his cousins. He loved to tell his family stories from that happy time in his life. In 1957, Paul moved to Bozeman, Montana to work for Lewis & Jarboe Registered Herefords. Pearl and WL (Leo) Jarboe bought the Lemon Place out of Central Park. Paul continued to live and work with the Jarboes. On June 18, 1960, Paul married Sharon Kae Kalkas in the Bozeman LDS Institute Building. The Jarboes generously bought a brand new house including furniture for the happy, young couple. In 1967, Paul bought the Louis A Shai dairy at Waterloo, Montana moving his wife and two small children there. In 1974, having added two more children, the family of six moved back to the Gallatin Valley to what would be their family home off Gooch Hill Road on Texas Way. There they welcomed their fifth little blessing. Paul transitioned his career to construction where he was proud of the homes and commercial properties he built and was known for being innovative and resourceful in his construction. In 1991, Paul moved his family to Ennis, where he continued his construction career and added a rental business. Paul renovated several buildings on Main Street as well as had construction projects at various homes on the Madison River. Paul was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in various callings including Branch Counselor in the Ennis Branch. With Sharon by his side, Paul served a service and maintenance mission in 2011 at Deseret Land and Livestock in Woodruff, Utah which was extended to Trail Creek Land and Livestock Co. in Miles City, Montana. Paul loved his Saviour and his family. The cherished times with family and friends while camping, hunting and fishing were some of Paul’s favorite memories. Paul enjoyed storytelling and had a mischievous sense of humor. Paul is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon, as well as their children Larry (Tami) of Sidney, MT; Brenda Gallagher (Mike) of Belgrade, MT; Leo (Andi) of Harrison, MT; Shawn (Corinna) of Ennis, MT and Craig of Manhattan, MT; Grandchildren Andrea (Olly), Tyler, (Nichole), Ashley (Jake), Doug, Jessica (Dan), Kayley, Jamie, Paul D; and Great-Grandchildren Everley and Boyd; brother, Merritt Christensen Missoula MT and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Madison Valley Medical Foundation, PO Box 993, Ennis, MT 59729 or to the Humanitarian Services, c/o LDS Philanthropies,1450 N. University Ave., Provo, UT 84604. Christensen Marion Paul Christensen Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marion Paul Montana Commerce Building Industry Company Work Building Utah Sharon Kae Kalkas Jarboe Registered Herefords Boyd Recommended for you