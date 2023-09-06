Darlene ElizabethChickos

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Darlene Elizabeth Chickos Darlene Elizabeth (Shanley) Chickos passed away unexpectedly at her home in Bozeman, MT on August 30th, 2023, at the age of 78.

Darlene is survived by her son, Michael Chickos, daughter-in-law, Laura Chickos and granddaughter, Ellie Chickos, all of Bozeman, MT, her sister, Nancy (Shanley) Cornish and her brother-in-law John Cornish, both of Rome, NY, her nephew Evan Cornish of Pittsfield, MA and her nephew Ryan Cornish of Utica, NY. Darlene is also survived by many more family and friends all across the country, especially in New York, California and Montana.

Darlene was born on February 9th, 1945, in Rome, NY to Henry Bernard Shanley and Josephine Veronica (Podosek) Shanley. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1963. While working at Canterbury Press in Rome, a job she truly loved and enjoyed, Darlene met Lawrence Edward Chickos of Pittsburgh, PA. After a significant engagement Darlene and Larry were married at St. Mary's Church in Rome. They then welcomed their first and only son, Michael, in August 1978. After moving to San Jose, CA in the fall of 1978 Darlene worked as a Special Needs Teachers Aid for several elementary schools within the San Jose Unified School District. After retiring and her husband's passing in 2018, Darlene decided to make the move to Bozeman, MT in 2021 to spend more time with her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you