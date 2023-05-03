William ScottChapman

William Scott Chapman William Scott Chapman, 89, of Gardiner, Montana, died peacefully on April 22, 2023, at Spring Creek Inn, Bozeman, Montana. He was born on December 20, 1933, in Fort Collins, Colorado, and taken shortly thereafter by dogsled to Snake River Ranger Station where his parents, Louise and Scotty Chapman, served in the National Park Service. That was the beginning of a fascinating and impressive life.

Bill, as he was known, grew up in Yellowstone National Park, summering and wintering in differing locations for years, believing he was a miniature adult as other children were few and far between. He grew up like no other kid got to, with adventures like chasing a bear that was chasing his pet Canada goose. Eventually he attended high school in Gardiner in the basement of the Eagle's Hall. The students would bring their hunting rifles to school and stack them against the wall, ready to run out the door when someone would holler that the elk were crossing the Yellowstone River to Deckard Flats.

He finished high school in Bozeman, living in Ma Bridgewater's boarding house. He first laid eyes on the love of his life, Loretta Lee, in the halls of Bozeman High School, and during their first year of college together, dropped out to marry. They worked at the OTO Ranch outside Gardiner, and later moved to the family acreage outside of Gardiner, where Dad remodeled a log chicken house to create the family home. He was drafted then and spent two years at Fort Sam Houston in Texas where he served as the Service Club illustrator. Loretta joined him, and their second daughter, Margo, was born there.


